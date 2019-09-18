NORFOLK - Firefighters battled a house fire south of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Fire Captain Lannce Grothe, the fire occurred at 908 Andy’s Lake North Shore Drive.
Arriving units encountered heavy smoke and moderate flames.
Grothe says it took 30 firefighters and eight rigs about 15 minutes to control the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries occurred during the incident.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Public Power District, Nebraska State Patrol, and Stanton Fire and Rescue assisted on scene.