NORFOLK - A lost purse led to the arrest of a Creighton woman Friday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer recovered the purse at Wal-Mart.
During the inventory search of the purse, the officer located the owner’s identification as well as a white, powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The owner, 35-year-old Laura Everett was contacted, and claimed her purse.
She was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.