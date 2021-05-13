OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials at Creighton University say a new $75 million building will serve as a hub for the School of Medicine as well as all of the the university’s health sciences schools and colleges.
A groundbreaking ceremony was Wednesday for the new CL Werner Center for Health Sciences Education. Creighton’s president, the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, says the 130,000-square-foot facility will provide a new “front door” for the west side of campus.
The center is named for longtime Creighton supporters CL and Rachel Werner. Hendrickson announced in February that the couple would provide major funding for the health sciences education facility.