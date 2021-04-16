LINCOLN - The Nebraska Craft Brewery Board is now accepting applications for grant proposals.
Chair Zac Treimert says they have $100,000 available to fund innovative research, development and marketing projects that helps enhance the industry.
"We receive money that comes from beer shipper licenses. Brewers that don't brew in Nebraska, say Boulevard Brewing Company, they have to pay $1,000 a year to be able to ship beer into Nebraska and so we as a board are able to take the money that comes in for those shipping licenses and grant funds to projects that support craft beer in the State of Nebraska."
Triemert says the craft beer industry is a growing one in Nebraska and these grants will assist in keeping the businesses in Nebraska successful and competitive.
Applications can be found at CraftBreweryBoard.Nebraska.Gov and are due April 30th.