NORFOLK - If you want to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, ask questions and even register to get vaccinated, you’re encouraged to check out a free event at the Norfolk Public Library Wednesday.
The City of Norfolk and Mayor’s Diversity Council are collaborating with Northeast Community College and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to host the vaccine information and registration event.
Organizer Leonor Fuhrer says one of the questions that will be at the top of the list for a lot of folks is if the vaccine is safe.
"Another question we get asked quite regularly are some of the side effects you could potentially get and so I think it will be a really great opportunity to get information directly from the public health officials who have vaccinated hundreds of people and can report back on what they're seeing and what they're doing."
Fuhrer says the informational session will be from 12 to 1 with lunch provided and they’ll be helping with vaccine registration from 1 to 7.
She says Spanish speakers will also be available for anyone that needs assistance in Spanish.