NORFOLK - Hy-Vee has announced the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all of its pharmacy locations.
Public Relations Director Christina Gayman says it’s an exciting time for Hy-Vee and the pharmacists.
Gayman says this is possible thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
"When you go on our website to schedule your appointment, which all appointments must be made online in advance at Hy-Vee.com, as you go through the registration process to schedule your appointment, you will be alerted to which vaccine is being given at that specific location. If there is a second dose needed it will prompt you to go ahead and make that second dose appointment at the same time as well."
Gayman says they are getting a weekly distribution of the vaccines directly from the Centers for Disease Control to keep up with the demand.
To schedule your vaccine appointment, visit Hy-Vee.com/CovidVaccine.