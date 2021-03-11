LINCOLN - Many health districts throughout the state will soon be moving to the Phase 2A group of COVID-19 vaccinations.
During Governor Pete Ricketts' press briefing Wednesday, Ricketts said more than 552,000 vaccines have been administered.
Lori Snyder with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said every Nebraskan is encouraged to register for the vaccine no matter your age group.
"As your information is in the state registration system you will be selected in the order the state has set the priorities. Those selections will be group by the local public health departments. So wherever your local public health department is in their execution of the phase that we're in, those are the people who will be selected."
You can register for your vaccine by going to Vaccinate.Ne.Gov.