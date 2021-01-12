NORFOLK - Faith Regional Health Services wants to remind you of the antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients offered.
Back in December, Faith Regional began distributing the therapy, however a number of patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 who could’ve benefited from the antibody treatment.
Dr. Afua Mensah tells News Talk WJAG the antibody treatments are not a cure for COVID-19, but instead they work to reduce the amount of virus in a person's body.
"Everyone above the age of 55 qualifies for this medication. The medication has to be given as soon as you realize you have symptoms. When you have symptoms you need to get tested to be able to get this medication. You can't stay home for more than ten days and go get tested and come in to get the medication. At that point in time the medication will not work."
Mensah says the drug is administered via an IV infusion and only requires one dose.
For more information go to FRHS.org.