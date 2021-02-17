NORFOLK - The COVID-19 has had its effects on many and one healthcare group in Norfolk is seeing that firsthand.
Dr. Emily Afrank with Family Physical Therapy at Fountain Point says there are a number of patients who have been sheltered at home due to the pandemic.
Afrank says missing therapy sessions can have a negative effect and patients can start to become weak again.
"Another trend we are seeing as well is some of those patients didn't necessarily go to their scheduled doctor's appointment because of fear of coming out so there are things that may have gotten out of control as far as medication wise. We're encouraging them to get back to their doctor appointments and schedule those regular appointments."
Afrank says everyone does better with a structured program and it’s important you get back to therapy if you haven’t yet done so.
She says they are offering a safe environment and are cleaning between each patient and have distance between each patient.