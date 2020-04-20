COVID-19 won't stop gardening

LINCOLN - Many are looking to start their garden planting for the season, and the COVID-19 is hampering some plans to get garden supplies.
Nebraska Extension Educator John Porter says just because you might not be able to go to the garden center for supplies, doesn’t mean you can’t get started gardening.
Porter says many garden centers throughout the state have made special accommodations.
"One of the ways is by doing ordering and curbside pick-up or even delivery. Some of the smaller garden centers are doing a call ahead order and when you call you discuss what you want to buy and they will bring it to your car and they will take payment there. Some of the bigger centers around the metro areas are doing online ordering with online payment systems."
Porter says keep in mind if you do order supplies online; there may be some delays in case of high volume orders.
He adds if you’re worried about the spread of the virus on the items you purchase you can wipe them down with disinfectant.