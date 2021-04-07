NORFOLK - Another COVID-19 vaccine informational event will be held in Norfolk, but this time at Northeast Community College.
The college in collaboration with the City of Norfolk, Mayor’s Diversity Council, and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will host the event Wednesday.
Tom Wiese with the college says they hope students and other young adults show up.
"They have family members, friends, and even older family members they want to be safe around. This will be a great opportunity to provide information for them. We'll have laptops and tablets set up to help register them at that time."
Organizer Leonor Fuhrer says they’ll provide attendees with informational packets and personal assistance to register to get vaccinated. They will also have snacks, door prizes, and activities.
The event is set for Wednesday from 1 to 7 at the Lifelong Learning Center. Bilingual support will also be offered.