NORFOLK - Now that COVID-19 vaccines are available to every age group in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district, the health department is trying to make sure there are ample places you can go to get vaccinated.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says they were just sent direct links from the state that will be up on their website and Facebook page that will allow you to choose where you want to get vaccinated just by clicking on the link.
"For example, if you live in Oakland and don't really want to drive to Norfolk to get vaccinated and instead want to go to West Point or Tekamah, you'll be able to directly pick one of those links to get you where you need to go. We're also going to make the offer to the public, if you work for a business or are going to have an event where we can get 50 or more people together that want to get vaccinated, we'll be happy to come to your location and administer those vaccines."
Thompson says they also now have three mass vaccination sites set up throughout the health district, one in the Norfolk mall, one in West Point, and another in Tekamah.
To register to get vaccinated visit Vaccinate.NE.Gov.