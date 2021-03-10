Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

NORFOLK - Vaccination clinics in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department region are now open to a wider variety of people.

According to an email from the department, in order to schedule yourself for this week's clinic, you must meet the following requirements:

• Live or work in the ELVPHD district

• Have not had another vaccine in the past 14 days

• Be in one of the following categories:

-65 years of age or older

-Healthcare workers

-Emergency Medical Services

-Grocery Workers

-Transportation (Trucking, Railroad, Gas Stations)

-Postal Service Workers

-Public Transit Workers

-First Responders

-Law Enforcement

-Food Processing

-Corrections Officers/Staff

-Educators - School Staff - Daycare employees

-Funeral Home Staff and Coroners

-Homeless Shelter Staff

-Utilities

Visit elvphd.org to schedule an appointment.

