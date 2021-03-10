NORFOLK - Vaccination clinics in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department region are now open to a wider variety of people.
According to an email from the department, in order to schedule yourself for this week's clinic, you must meet the following requirements:
• Live or work in the ELVPHD district
• Have not had another vaccine in the past 14 days
• Be in one of the following categories:
-65 years of age or older
-Healthcare workers
-Emergency Medical Services
-Grocery Workers
-Transportation (Trucking, Railroad, Gas Stations)
-Postal Service Workers
-Public Transit Workers
-First Responders
-Law Enforcement
-Food Processing
-Corrections Officers/Staff
-Educators - School Staff - Daycare employees
-Funeral Home Staff and Coroners
-Homeless Shelter Staff
-Utilities
Visit elvphd.org to schedule an appointment.