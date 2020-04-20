WASHINGTON, D.C. - The coronavirus pandemic has caused all but the most essential businesses in most states to shut down.
Commodity futures markets have been hit hard by the near zeroing out of demand for food from food service and schools.
John Newton, Chief Economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation, says commodity prices have been hit hard since March, when the pandemic started spreading in the United States.
Newton says the damage to agriculture has already been extensive and it’s a little early yet to be able to know what the larger picture of the farm economy will look like.
“When it comes to where we end up on farm income, I think it depends on what the administrative aid packages look like, it depends on how the stimulus efforts to the wider economy help, and then I think it depends on ultimately what our crop growing conditions look like this year, and trade and demand for our products, how those continue to materialize as we move forward through the year.”
Farmers are encouraged to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through their lender.
For more information visit SBA.Gov.