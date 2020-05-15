LINCOLN - Residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities in Nebraska have been significantly impacted from the coronavirus.
Becky Wisell, Administrator with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve developed a long-term care COVID-19 response planning tool.
Wisell says it assists nursing homes and assisted living facilities in developing a comprehensive COVID-19 response plan.
"The tool includes key areas that facilities should consider in their planning including rapid identification and management of ill residents, considerations for visitors, supplies and resources, infection control, disinfection protocols, and surge capacity for staffing."
Wisell says the tool is based on requirements and guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the CDC, and state officials.
She says every facility is expected to create a plan and once it’s complete, facilities should send an email with their name and license number to the DHHS.