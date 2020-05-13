LINCOLN - People around the state are continuing to be impacted from the coronavirus.
During the coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Wednesday First Lady Susanne Shore gave an update on the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help Nebraskans.
Shore said $250,000 in the fund has went to assistance in areas that are coronavirus “hot spots”.
"We've been able to jump in the day we find out there's an issue and help provide resources until the state and other non-profit organizations can step in. So we've found ourselves to be the crisis responders in a lot of these situations. A majority of our funds have been distributed to provide assistance to Dakota, Madison, Hall, Dawson, Colfax, and Platte counties."
Governor Pete Ricketts said Nebraska has received 400 vials of Remdesivir from the federal government, a drug used to help COVID-19 patients who've been on ventilators for extended periods of time.
Ricketts also proclaimed it Skilled Nursing Care Week and Poll Worker Appreciation Day in Nebraska.