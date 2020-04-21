WASHINGTON, D.C. - COVID-19 is a real crisis for rural healthcare providers, according to industry expert Allan Morgan.
Morgan is CEO of the National Rural Health Care Association, a nation-wide non-profit membership organization made up of hospitals and health-related facilities in rural areas.
He says COVID-19 is impacting rural communities.
"Rural America is older, sicker, and poorer. This is the population most at risk for COVID-19. Rural America is unfortunately defined by chronic health care shortages as well too."
Morgan says this is a bad time for rural hospitals from a financial standpoint.
He says they’re also struggling with trying to obtain personal protective equipment also known as PPE.