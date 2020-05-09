LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Businesses have started reopening in Nebraska, even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, raising concerns amid medical experts.
Projections had long suggested that the pandemic would peak at the end of April in Nebraska.
But the chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center says it appears that cases have only plateaued at best.
Nebraska had 7,831 confirmed cases as of Saturday, up 641 from Friday. The number of deaths increased by two to 92.