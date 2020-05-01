NEW YORK, NY - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in some way, especially those with Alzheimer’s.
Chuck Fuschillo, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America tells News Talk WJAG, they want to make sure Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers are staying safe and mentally active.
Fuschillo says during this time where life isn’t normal, they encourage reminiscent therapy.
"Go through old family picture albums, tell stories, and listen to your favorite music. Do brain exercises through cognitive skills and other concentration activities. Word puzzles, memory games, reading a book, or just telling a story."
Fuschillo says on their Facebook page they’re offering therapeutic programs like yoga, meditation, and dance therapy.
If you need to talk to someone you can always call the Foundation’s helpline at (866) 232-8484 and talk to a licensed social worker.