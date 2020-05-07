LINCOLN - A slowdown in pork packing plants has created a huge impact on the farm for many producers.
Nebraska Pork Producers Executive Director Al Juhnke says nationwide the system is down 30 to 40 percent from what it was a month ago.
Juhnke says farmers are being forced to send in only half a load of what they normally would, or in some cases they can’t send any loads in.
"As of today, we probably have between 600,000 and 700,000 market ready hogs that do not have a home every week. So our weekly input to those plants has been slowed down by probably a minimum of 600,000 or 700,000 pigs."
Juhnke says the last thing farmers want to do is depopulate a barn, so they’re trying to hold on to their pigs as long as they can.
He says pigs gain two to three pounds a day and most plants can’t take pigs bigger than 340 to 350 pounds.
Juhnke adds farmers need the plants open and running at a higher speed.