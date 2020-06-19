LINCOLN - A number of events and activities look a little different with the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those activities is detasseling. Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Steve Wellman tells News Talk WJAG they have issued some guidelines for this summer’s season.
Wellman says detasseling is an essential part of raising seed corn.
"So not having detasseling take place is not an option so that's why we thought it was important to put protocols in place for detasseling companies and the workers so they could still do their vital and really indispensable job. And (also) still provide a safe workplace for the workers and the contact trackers."
Wellman says detasselers already use personal protective equipment in their line of work.
He says the new guidance recommends additional PPE along with plans for social distancing
Wellman says it’s also important to educate and train workers about how they can reduce the spread of COVID-19.