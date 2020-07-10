WASHINGTON, D.C. - Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas among other states have seen positive coronavirus cases rise significantly lately.
During a tele-town hall hosted by Congressman Jeff Fortenberry Wednesday former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said even though COVID-19 cases are going up, the death rate is going down.
Gottlieb said people are doing a better job protecting themselves and the vulnerable population.
He said it’s hard to measure the case fatality rate, but there’s no question it’s coming down not just in the hotspots, but throughout the U.S.
"The introduction of steroids cuts the mortality rate by 30 percent and also cuts the mortality rate for those who are hospitalized and require oxygen by about 20 percent. We're also using blood thinners more aggressively and that's improving outcomes as most people who get the virus were getting very sick as they were developing blood clots from the virus. Then we have Remdesivir, an antiviral that's effective against the virus."
Gottlieb said multiple vaccines are in the works right now and one should be developed that’s affective.
He said the only bad thing is that it’ll be early 2021 before there’s a vaccine available in sufficient volumes.