NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will no longer release COVID-19 case numbers related to Tyson Foods.
According to a Facebook post, the health department announced the decision after Governor Pete Ricketts said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference, an employer must follow the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects individuals’ medical records and other personal health information.
"The employer is not entitled to get around HIPPA laws. So, unless the person who works for the employer specifically tells the employer they have coronavirus and gives them permission to release that, the employer can’t do anything about that. So, it’s not like we can go to the employer and ask" Ricketts said.
The health department says they are waiting for more information from the governor’s office at this time.
As of Wednesday evening, the total number of cases in the ELVPHD district was 269.
Madison County had 242 positive cases with three deaths. Stanton County had 11 positive cases while Burt County reported five cases and Cuming had 11.