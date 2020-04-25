O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County.
According to a press release, the health department initiated contact investigations and was able to quickly determine this case is not due to community spread.
It has been identified that this case is due to close contact with an individual who has tested positive with COVID-19 that is not in the NCDHD district. The case has been in self-isolation at home since the onset of symptoms and continues to remain at home in self-isolation.
At this time, the risk to the public remains low due to the diligence and self-awareness of symptoms and prompt action of the case to self-isolate.
To protect yourself from COVID-19 during these times continue to cover your cough with a tissue and throw it away, or a bent elbow. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Practice social distancing by staying home, but if you need to go out, remain six feet from others.