Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic

NORFOLK - Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic in Norfolk is now offering a new test for those who think they may have had the coronavirus.

Dr. Kari Galyen says the COVID-19 antibody test is now available for you to take.

Galyen says the test checks for four different types of proteins found on the coronavirus.

"With that we can detect IgM, IgG, and IgA antibodies. The difference between the standard nasal swab that some people have done and this is that the nasal swab is just testing if you have the virus or not."

Galyen says they recently had a patient test positive for the IgM and IgG antibodies meaning there has been some longtime immunity built up to the virus.

She says there’s a 48 hour turnaround for the results and they’re asking you to have your test in by 2:30 in the afternoon.

If you’re interested contact Sunny Meadow. As of now the cost is $199.

