NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund has established a COVID-19 response account to help those in need.
Chairwoman Tracey Buettner says the purpose of the account is to raise funds to support the work of community-based organizations to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we're planning on doing is accepting anybody that wants to donate and once we know the needs of the community as they come in the next few weeks we'll be able to grant that money out to where it needs to go. Usually we give to places like the Salvation Army and the Orphan Grain Train - we can really meet any need that comes up."
Buettner says funding priorities may change as the situation evolves and the community adapts.
She says you can make a donation search for Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund online.