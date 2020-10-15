Courthouse COVID protocols revisited

MADISON - With coronavirus cases increasing in Nebraska, the Madison County Board of Commissioners revisited the courthouse’s COVID-19 protocol at their meeting Wednesday.
The commissioners agreed that county offices should follow the COVID-19 guidance from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Commissioner Christian Ohl read aloud a few bullet points.
"Critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic. It also states, critical infrastructure workers who have had an exposure, but remain asymptomatic should adhere to the following practices and those include prescreened, regular monitoring, wearing a mask, social distancing, and disinfecting and cleaning work spaces."
Chairman Troy Uhlir said there’s no mask mandate or requirement for temperature checks at the courthouse, but that could still change as he’ll check with the state and health department.
A motion was unanimously approved to give the chairman authorization to adopt additional COVID-19 restrictions or requirements if it becomes necessary and authorize him to hire a temporary worker to check temperatures of those coming into the courthouse if it’s required.