Court to be held in person again

Madison County Courthouse

MADISON - County and district court proceedings in the Seventh Judicial District will no longer have to be held via video conferencing.

Madison County Clerk of the District Court Monica Rotherham says the various judges have made the decision to return to normal.

Rotherham says they’re going to maintain social distancing and keep capacity numbers down.

"Depending on which courtroom you're in, family members and friends may be able to go in with you, however courtroom four is smaller than courtroom one so sometimes we have to limit it to just the defendants and attorneys."

Rotherham says gloves, face masks, and hand sanitizer can be used.

She says video conferencing was very helpful and may be used in the future.

