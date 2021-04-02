Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has sided with state prison officials in a lawsuit brought by an inmate who alleged that a 2015 riot worsened his health conditions.

The court upheld a lower court’s ruling against inmate John Wizinsky, who sued the state for negligence.

Wizinsky argued at trial that he missed one of his insulin shots for diabetes during the May 2015 riot at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

He was in protective custody at the time and testified that, during the riot, other inmates shouted threats at him and nearly beat to death another protective custody inmate.

A district court judge ruled that the state wasn't negligent and that it was shielded from the lawsuit by sovereign immunity.

