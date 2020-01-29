Court delays trial for man charged with killing Iowa student

Tags
In other news
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Lee Enterprises is buying Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million.The deal covers 30 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. Lee has been managin…
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The trial for the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 has been delayed.Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder on Feb. 4 in Sioux City. That plan became uncertain last week when Judge Jo…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Nebraska's hemp plan, so the state will begin taking license applications on Monday.The Nebraska plan lays out the regulations and calls for the state to collect license fees to administer the program for 270 cultivator lic…
NORFOLK - On Thursday a statewide watch party will be held to introduce a new report called “Elevating Nebraska’s Early Childhood Workforce: Report and Recommendations of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission.”
NORFOLK - You’re invited to attend the Elkhorn Valley Museum’s newest fundraiser event.
LINCOLN - There are 4,500 confirmed cases and 106 deaths in China due to the Coronavirus.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY - The 2020 Alltech Global Feed Survey estimates that international feed tonnage decreased by 1.07 percent to 1.126 billion metric tons of feed produced last year.
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The driver of a snowplow plunged the vehicle into the Platte River on Tuesday as he was being followed by authorities who later arrested him.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on January 17 has been arrested.