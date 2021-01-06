MADISON - Coronavirus leave for Madison County employees was talked about at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
County Clerk Anne Pruss said as of December 31st, the county is not responsible for covering the cost of employees’ wages for time off because of COVID-19 under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act modified by the senate and congress.
Currently, if employees need to quarantine they get 80 hours of paid leave.
Pruss said employees can still get time off if they have to stay home because of COVID and have already utilized the 80 hours.
"They would then use sick leave, comp time, and vacation. We'll also make sure that the federal Family and Medical Leave paperwork is put in place to guarantee them their place of employment."
A motion to keep and extended the COVID sick leave through April 30th for county employees was unanimously approved.