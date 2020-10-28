MADISON - A new wheel loader has been purchased for Madison County.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday the commissioners discussed the different bids received.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said they had six companies and nine different bids for a wheel loader. Murphy Tractor and Equipment in Sioux City had the best bid at $205,750.
"They will give us $49,000 in trade on the wheel loader we have so $254,750 was the loader price. It has a six year 3,000 hour warranty and a delivery date of 60 to 90 days. It also meets the specs we're looking for."
Uhlir said the bid from A1 Iron Corporation out of La Vista was cheaper at $179,850, but didn’t meet the specs they were looking for.
The commissioners unanimously approved a motion to purchase the wheel loader from Murphy Tractor and Equipment.