MADISON - As of Tuesday night, Madison County had 112 positive COVID-19 cases with 68 pending and a majority of them from the outbreak at Tyson Foods in Madison.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Chairman Troy Uhlir said he’s been in Contact with Gina Uhing, Director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department regarding the Tyson outbreak.
"I did have a conversation with her the Saturday following the first outbreaks as they were trying to reach out to Tyson. Originally there was some resistance, but that has since gone away and Gina has given them praise for their cooperation. They've done a great job of trying to mitigate this and make things as safe as possible."
Uhlir said if Tyson were to close that would put pig farmers in area, employees, and businesses that those employees go to in a bad way.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he’s talked to the Mayor of Madison, Alvin Brandl about the situation and they’ve been doing their best to do testing and keep everyone safe.