MADISON - The Madison County Board of Commissioners have reviewed the county’s new budget once more at its meeting Tuesday before a hearing and final approval at the next meeting September 15th.
Some changes in the budget from the last meeting include capital acquisitions being raised $20,000 and adding $75,000 to the road and bridge budget for a new pickup truck.
There’s a significant decrease in the road and bridge bond and Chairman Troy Uhlir said that’s because they had budgeted for the $5 million bond.
"We only took $2.5 million and then we didn't make a payment this year, so what we did was try to stabilize that road/bridge levy fund to keep us consistent. We could have dropped it way down to under a penny, but we decided to stay at a penny as that gave us two years of road/bond fund. If we come ahead on that we'll pay extra and pay the bond off sooner."
Last year’s final levy was 37.9 cents and this year’s proposed levy looks to be 36.9 cents.
A motion was unanimously approved to allow the budget committee to proceed with publication of the budget and property tax numbers that were presented.
The adoption of final levy allocations for the rural fire districts, Norfolk and Madison County Ag Societies, and Norfolk Sanitary District were unanimously approved as well.