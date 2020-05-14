County clerk pleased with primary election

MADISON - Another primary election is in the books for Madison County and with everything going on in the world County Clerk Anne Pruss says overall it was an excellent election.
Pruss says she thinks things couldn’t have gone any better from the early voting ballots to the polling places on Election Day.
She says it was also the first year the county used new voting machines at the polling locations.
"I realized from the ballots that had come in, that there were some individuals that utilized those new pieces of equipment, (and it) seemed to go pretty flawlessly. I received very few questions from my poll workers asking how the devices work so that was super. The early votes that had come in and (when) calculating them and tabulating those yesterday that went flawlessly.
Pruss says the unofficial results show 8,098 ballots cast in Madison County with 6,684 of them coming from mail in ballots.
She says with all the unknowns during the pandemic she is now better prepared for the general election in November.