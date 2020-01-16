Joshua Keadle

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Officials are boosting security at the Gage County Courthouse in Beatrice for the trial of a man accused of killing a college student in 2010.

Josh Keadle has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the slaying of 19-year-old Tyler "Ty" Thomas, who disappeared Dec. 3, 2010.

Her body has never been found. Trial is scheduled to begin trial Jan. 27.

The chief sheriff's deputy says tighter security is needed because there will be more people than usual in the courthouse.

Keadle is already in prison. He was sentenced in 2012 to 15 to 20 years for the 2008 rape of a 15-year-old girl.

