MEADOW GROVE - A “Country Music Jam” is set to take place this weekend and you’re encouraged to take part.
Terry James of Meadow Grove says this event usually is held at the Tilden Library, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s event will now take place at the Meadow Grove Park.
James says there is no admission for you to attend.
"We do classic country, classic rock 'n roll, and classic, uh, Christian music. We have different people come from different areas like Iowa and some other states - they come in and then we just sit down and we do a country music at that point in time. If a person desires to be involved in it and want to sing, then the musicians and us back them up."
James says you will need to bring your own chair or you can sit in your car. Non-alcoholic beverages are allowed.
It’s set for Sunday afternoon 2 to 5 at the Meadow Grove Park.