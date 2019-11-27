WASHINGTON D.C. - After three straight years of declines in a typical Thanksgiving meal, you may be paying more this year.
"This year, Thanksgiving dinner cost has actually gone up... 6.9% higher," said Gianna Short, USDA Chief Economist.
The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 34th annual survey of classic items found on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table indicates the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 is $48.91, or less than $5.00 per person. This is a 1-cent increase from last year’s average of $48.90
“The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is essentially unchanged from last year, after three years of decline since 2015,” said AFBF Chief Economist Dr. John Newton. “Americans continue to enjoy the most affordable food supply in the world, but most don’t realize only 8 cents of every dollar consumers spend on food goes to farmers,” he added.
Gianna Short says although turkey prices have increased, the real culprit is vegetables. The most significant price increase being sweet potatoes.
"Last year, we were seeing prices at about 71 cents a pound, and this year we are seeing prices at about a dollar a pound, so that's over a 40% increase."
Hurricane Florence hit the crop last year just at harvest time.