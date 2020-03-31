Corps: Some levees damaged in 2019 still vulnerable

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Courtesy of: cropprotectionnews.com

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With flood concerns already high in the Midwest, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning that many levees on the Missouri and Kansas rivers that were damaged during last year’s devastating floods remain vulnerable to high water.

The National Weather Service has said Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri and eastern North Dakota and South Dakota face an above-average flood risk this spring, due largely to soil saturation to the north.

Record flooding in 2019 damaged several levees, many of which have yet to be repaired. 

The Corps says “challenging weather conditions and higher flows” continue, delaying the ability to fully assess damage.

