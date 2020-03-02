U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam will be decreased somewhat this week, so the river levels won't interfere with ongoing levee repairs downstream.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be reduced to 35,000 cubic feet per second.

That's down from the current 38,000 cubic feet per second. Even at the new level, the releases from Gavins Point dam will remain more than double what is typical for this time of year.

