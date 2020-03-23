OMAHA - The coronavirus outbreak is producing some challenging times for most if not all people.
Lauren Edwards, Adult Psychiatrist with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine says it’s normal to be alarmed and anxious about the virus.
Edwards says the reason people are stocking up on groceries is because they’re panic shopping, they don’t know what else they can do to prepare for the virus.
Ryan Edwards, Psychiatrist with UNMC and Nebraska Medicine says with schools closed and kids at home, some people have asked him how to keep kids’ minds off of the situation.
"Do everything we can to structure the day as similarly as we can to a normal routine. If kids are used to waking up at 7 A.M. to go to school, keep that structured. Try to fill their day, what normally would have been a school day, with very educational activities and then have a clear break at the end of the day when those are finished."
Justin Weeks, Psychologist with Nebraska Medicine says they’re hoping the spread of the virus plateaus and doesn’t continue to infect more people.