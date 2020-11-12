Madison County Courthouse

MADISON - Implementation of coronavirus recommendations to keep patrons safe at the Madison County Courthouse have for the most part been followed.

Chairman of the County Commissioners Troy Uhlir said even though masks are recommended at the courthouse, most people he sees have been wearing them. They are required for county court.

County Clerk Anne Pruss said they have distributed personal protective equipment to staff like masks, rubber gloves, and face shields.

Uhlir said they also now have forehead thermometers.

"We recommend they get their temperature checked at least once a day. Some of the offices are doing it twice a day, once in the morning and then after lunch. I think that's a good tool for them to kind of gauge."

Uhlir said the employees have done a good job talking to their appointed or elected official if they have any coronavirus questions or concerns.

He said if you aren’t feeling well, try to make other arrangements and don’t come to the courthouse. You can do a lot of business online at MadisonCountyNE.Com.

