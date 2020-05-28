LINCOLN - The coronavirus pandemic has made its way into nursing homes across the nation including Nebraska.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Thursday Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said to date, 478 residents in long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Three hundred and fifty six staff members in long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus. One hundred and seven total facilities have had residents or staff test positive. We have 87 validated deaths to date of long-term care facility residents."
Anthone said those deaths and confirmed cases are included on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.
Also during the press conference, Labor Commissioner John Albin said there’s been scammers trying to hack into their unemployment system and get benefits that they aren’t entitled to.
Albin said so far, they’ve has 27 confirmed cases of fraud with 12 more pending.