CHICAGO, IL - The coronavirus pandemic is impacting businesses and people across the world, including realtors.
Jessica Lautz, Vice President of Demographics and Behavioral Insight with the National Association of Realtors tells News Talk WJAG, 90 percent of their members said buyer interest has declined and 80 percent cited a decline in the number of homes on the market.
Though Lautz says home prices haven’t dipped.
"Because inventory has been so low for a number of years and we went into this crisis with low inventory on top of the fact that people are actually taking their homes off of the market for the time being, we're actually expecting that home prices are at least going to stay steady if not increase."
Lautz says that’s a good thing for home owners as they have stable equity.
She says realtors are getting very creative by using technology to help sell homes and host virtual tours and open houses.