LINCOLN - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted Nebraskans and the economy drastically as the state has lost more than $834 million in economic activity so far.
Those numbers have been published in a new report by the Platte Institute and Creighton University Economist Dr. Ernie Goss went over those during a webinar.
Goss said Nebraska state and local sales tax receipts are estimated to have declined by $13.6 million through April 4th.
As for unemployment, Goss said Nebraska currently has three to four times the number of unemployment claims today than the highest level ever.
"That's more than the 2008-2009 recession, 1991 recession, the early 80's recession, and then the 70's recession. You take the highest rate Nebraska achieved during any of those periods of recessions and we're now at around three to four times that rate. This is unprecedented."
Goss said he expects Nebraska won’t get back to pre-unemployment numbers this year. It will take a while to get everyone back to work.
To view the full report go to PlatteInstitute.Org.