SINGAPORE - An infectious disease researcher is warning that the coronavirus outbreak could impact not only human health, but animal agriculture as well.
Dr. Greg Gray is an Infectious Disease Specialist at the Duke University Medical School in Singapore and says in humans the virus can cause respiratory diseases and dozens of lives worldwide have now been claimed by the outbreak.
Dr. Gray warns while human health is at risk from the disease, it could also have a major impact on agriculture.
“Who’s to say that this could not get into big agriculture, these viruses, and amplify in these animals? We have no evidence for that now. But our partners in the agriculture community. Our veterinarians who care for the animals, are concerned whenever a novel virus emerges in some part of the world that could impact them, they’re training to maintain good biosecurity to protect their herds and flocks.”
Dr. Gray is calling on those in the human health and Ag health worlds to cooperate in order to stunt this outbreak.