China Outbreak

Workers spray antiseptic solution on the arrival lobby amid rising public concerns over the possible spread of a new coronavirus at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Heightened precautions were being taken in China and elsewhere Tuesday as governments strove to control the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that threatens to grow during the Lunar New Year travel rush. 

 Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap via AP

SINGAPORE - An infectious disease researcher is warning that the coronavirus outbreak could impact not only human health, but animal agriculture as well.

Dr. Greg Gray is an Infectious Disease Specialist at the Duke University Medical School in Singapore and says in humans the virus can cause respiratory diseases and dozens of lives worldwide have now been claimed by the outbreak.

Dr. Gray warns while human health is at risk from the disease, it could also have a major impact on agriculture.

“Who’s to say that this could not get into big agriculture, these viruses, and amplify in these animals? We have no evidence for that now. But our partners in the agriculture community. Our veterinarians who care for the animals, are concerned whenever a novel virus emerges in some part of the world that could impact them, they’re training to maintain good biosecurity to protect their herds and flocks.”

Dr. Gray is calling on those in the human health and Ag health worlds to cooperate in order to stunt this outbreak.

Tags

In other news

3 people taken to Omaha hospital after Plattsmouth fire

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three people were taken to an Omaha hospital after being rescued from a residential fire in Plattsmouth.The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Monday at a home about two blocks west of City Hall.A 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were treated…

Nebraska bill to help human trafficking victims advances

Nebraska bill to help human trafficking victims advances

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have taken a new step to try to help survivors of human trafficking but stopped short of putting any new money into the initiative.Lawmakers advanced a bill, 46-0, to create a competitive grant program for groups that provide services to human traffick…