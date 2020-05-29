LINCOLN - There are a total of 13,261 positive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 2,430 are specific to communities of color.
CEO Dannette Smith says the virus has really impacted the Hispanic population.
"Hispanics make up 11 percent of the population in the state and account for 20 percent of the COVID-19 deaths. Additionally, Hispanics make up 11 percent of the population, but have represented 40 percent of our reported coronavirus hospitalizations."
Smith says African Americas make up five percent of the population and account for seven percent of COVID-19 deaths.
She says 50 percent of those hospitalized are 50-years-old or older and 87 percent of deaths are those 60-years-old or older.
Smith says they have to do a better job of engaging communities of color and ensuring health access and equality for everyone.