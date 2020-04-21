LINCOLN - The group, TRUE Nebraskans last week dropped their efforts to complete a petition drive to put a property tax relief measure on the ballot.
Group spokesmen said they weren’t able to collect enough signatures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The State legislature has also been stymied at getting any relief measure approved. State Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard says the pandemic’s effects on state revenue will mean even more pressure put on property taxes.
"There will be very little income tax because people will have to recover from the depression that we're going to be in after the (coronavirus). Son income taxes won't be such a significant problem, sales tax won't either because you won't have enough money to buy anything, but the tax that's going to continue to be as regressive as it always has been is property tax."
He’s not sure where State Senators will go with any property tax relief measure but he says one possible thing that could happen is for the Unicameral to pass his measure introduced last year that was identical to what True Nebraskans had proposed.
Erdman says property taxes are tough on farmers and ranchers and they’re already facing a depressed economic situation that’s only going to get worse.
He says it’ll be tougher than the 1980s when several producers went out of business.