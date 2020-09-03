WASHINGTON, D.C. - Producers who have yet to take advantage of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program are encouraged to apply before the September 11th deadline.
Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce tells News Talk WJAG, over 160 commodities are eligible for the program and a lot of producers have utilized it so far.
"As of Monday, we had over 576,000 different producers that have made applications for CFAP and we've approved almost $9.5 billion in payments to those producers. This is a very significant program."
Fordyce says the application process is pretty easy, but you will need to have some numbers available like what your 2019 production was.
For more information about the program contact your local FSA office or go online to Farmers.Gov/CFAP.