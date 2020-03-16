WASHINGTON, D.C. - To talk about the dynamics of the Coronavirus and what Nebraska and the nation is doing to respond, Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry held a tele town hall with University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold.
Fortenberry said last week Congress passed an emergency supplemental bill that provides a very high level of resources for Coronavirus testing, treatment, and planning. It also pushes for the rapid development of a vaccine.
Gold said this is going to be a long term, potentially reoccurring issue.
"Like the flu comes back every year, this may become a recurring issue unless there are very effective vaccines and host immunity is developed. Having said that, there are lessons learned from the swine flu outbreak and we have applied those lessons in terms of things like social distancing."
Gold said the criteria for Coronavirus testing is anyone who has an influenza like illness including fever, shortness of breath, chills, body aches, and the person is referred to the state public health labs by their own health care professional.
He said everyone needs to roll up their sleeves and work together to find the best way to deal with the Coronavirus and learn from the experience so that everyone is more prepared when the next virus comes around.